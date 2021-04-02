Panaji (Goa) [India], April 2 (ANI): With all the COVID-19 safety protocols devotees attended the mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji on Good Friday.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the temperature of devotees is being checked upon their entry. A touchless hand sanitiser dispenser is also installed at the entrance of the church.

People were also seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms inside the church.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified. Each year, scores of people gather in churches across the country to offer prayers to the lord.

Meanwhile, Goa had reported 265 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall count in the state to 58,304

According to state Health Ministry data, there are 1,716 active cases in the state. (ANI)

