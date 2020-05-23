India News | COVID-19: Pune District Count 5,436, Death Toll Touches 264

Pune, May 23 (PTI) Pune district's COVID-19 tally reached 5,436 on Saturday after 269 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while the death toll touched 264 as seven people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Pune city accounted for 202 of the 269 new cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 46 and cantonment and rural areas with 21, he added.

"Pune city has 4,673 COVID-19 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 299 and rural areas 464," he said.

