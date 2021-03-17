Pune, Mar 17 (PTI)The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune increased by 4,745 on Wednesday to reach 4,48,567, while the day also saw 15 deaths and 769 recoveries, an official said.

Pune city accounted for 2,587 of the new cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 1,248, he said.

"The caseload of Pune city is 2,23,797, that of Pimpri Chinchwad is 1,16,896 and the rest 1,07,874 are in rural and cantonment areas. The toll in the district is 9,455," the official said.

