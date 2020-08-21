Pune, Aug 21 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 3,324 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed its overall count to 1,39,181, a health official said on Friday.

The death toll reached 3,426 as 65 persons succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

"Of the 3,324 new cases, 1,536 were from areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the count of patients climbed to 80,593," the official said.

On Friday, 1,570 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district.

With 1,039 new cases in the nearby industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the case tally there reached 39,859.

The number of positive cases from rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas under the Pune Cantonment Board rose to 18,729, the official said.

