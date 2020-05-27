India News | COVID-19: Punjab Govt to Take Call on Further Extension of Lockdown on May 30

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) The final decision on further extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown will be taken by the Punjab government on May 30.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will chair a review meeting with the departments concerned on the overall COVID-19 situation in the state on May 30.

He will announce the government's decision on lifting or further extension of the lockdown thereafter.

An official spokesperson on Wednesday said the Cabinet has decided that the final call should be taken after on-ground assessment of the situation a couple of days before the current lockdown is due to end. Any decision on extension, with or without relaxations, will be taken after the review meeting.

While lauding the "smooth procurement operations in this difficult phase", the chief minister said it was satisfying that the entire department of Food and Civil Supplies and the Punjab Mandi Board worked day and night to ensure elaborate arrangements in a record time of just one and half months.

To avoid crowding and congestion in the mandis, the Punjab Mandi Board had issued 17.34 lakh passes to the farmers through Aarthiyas (commission agents) to bring their produce in a staggered manner.

As of May 26, a total of 126.80 LMT wheat had been procured by various agencies, of which 123.64 LMT had been lifted and payment to the tune of Rs 21004.68 crore was made to the farmers.

