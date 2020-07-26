Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 306 on Sunday with a record 15 fatalities, while the highest single-day spike of 534 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,218, according to a health bulletin.

Five fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, two each from Rupnagar, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and one each from Jalandhar, Bathinda, Mohali and SBS Nagar, it said.

Among 534 new COVID-19 cases, 95 were reported from Ludhiana, 83 from Patiala, 70 from Jalandhar, 45 from Amritsar, 42 from Hoshiarpur, 28 from Mohali, 27 from Bathinda, 24 from Fazilka, 17 from Sangrur, 16 from Gurdaspur, 15 from Tarn Taran, 12 each from Ferozepur and Pathankot, 10 from Fatehgarh Sahib, nine from Barnala, seven from Rupnagar, six each from Kapurthala and Mansa, four from SBS Nagar, two each from Muktsar and Moga and one from Faridkot.

Nineteen BSF personnel in Hoshiarpur, while eight policemen in Gurdaspur, six in Mohali, five in Ludhiana, three each in Tarn Taran, Fazilka and Patiala, two in Barnala and one each in Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib were among the new cases.

A total of 513 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 8,810 in the state.

At present, there are 4,102 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 2,415 cases, followed by 2,009 in Jalandhar, 1,539 in Amritsar, 1,377 in Patiala, 941 in Sangrur, 707 in Mohali, 493 in Hoshiarpur, 378 in Gurdaspur, 323 in Pathankot, 295 in SBS Nagar, 296 in Ferozepur, 287 in Bathinda, 286 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 277 in Tarn Taran, 267 in Moga, 259 in Faridkot, 232 in Fazilka, 204 in Muktsar, 203 in Rupnagar, 201 in Kapurthala, 126 in Barnala and 103 in Mansa, the bulletin said.

Twenty patients are critical and are on ventilator support, while 105 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,31,336 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

