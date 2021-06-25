Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) Punjab on Friday registered 341 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally to 5,94,279, while 12 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,956 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases has dropped to 4,832, it said.

Deaths were reported from several districts including Fazilka, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

Ludhiana reported 43 new cases, followed by 33 in Bathinda and 30 in Amritsar, according to the bulletin. The state's positivity rate stands at 0.7 per cent.

With 768 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,73,491 in the state, it said.

There are 114 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 373 other critical patients and 1,676 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said that 1,06,56,459 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 34 cases, taking the tally to 61,581, according to the medical bulletin.

With no death, the toll stood at 807 in the city.

The number of active cases dropped to 241, according to the bulletin.

With 42 patients being discharged after recovery, the number of cured persons reached 60,533, it said.

The bulletin said that 5,59,491 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,96,656 tested negative while reports of 18 samples are awaited.

