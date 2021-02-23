Pune, Feb 23 (PTI) In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday directed private hospitals in the city to reserve around 2,000 to 3,000 beds for infected patients.

In a virtual meeting with private hospitals, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and civic health officials instructed hospitals to reserve maximum beds for COVID-19 patients and not to turn any patient away.

"We have instructed hospitals to keep at least 2,000 to 3,000 beds for COVID-19 patients and also asked them not return anyone away," civic health chief Dr Ashish Bharati, said.

Private hospitals will notify the civic body about the number of beds they have reserved and accordingly, the dashboard will be updated, he said.

Currently, the PMC has over 1,200 to 1,500 beds available at civic and government-run hospitals, the official said.

Apart from this, COVID-19 care centres in Pune are also being readied.

As many as 661 new cases and four casualties were reported in Pune city on Tuesday, a civic official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)