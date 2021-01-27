Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded one more COVID-19-related fatality on Wednesday taking the toll in the state to 2,761, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 134 new cases including 27 in Jaipur, 26 in Nagaur, 17 in Kota, 12 in Jodhpur, it said.

The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,17,104 in Rajasthan and out of these 2,664 are under treatment, the bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, 3,11,679 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 514 people have died in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 115 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.

