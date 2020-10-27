Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,867 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 1,796 fresh cases, pushing the infection count to 1,89,844. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan stands at 15,949.

According to the bulletin, 1,72,028 people have been discharged so far after treatment.

The death toll from the coronavirus is 367 in Jaipur, followed by 180 in Jodhpur; 137 each in Bikaner and Ajmer; 116 in Kota; 92 in Bharatpur; 74 in Pali; 68 in Udaipur; 56 in Nagaur; 54 each in Alwar and Sikar; 34 in Barmer; 29 in Dholpur; 28 in Rajsamand; 27 in Jhunjhunu and 26 each in Banswara and Baran.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, Jaipur recorded 329, Bikaner 320, Jodhpur 159, Alwar 125, Ajmer 120, Hanumangarh 100 while Kota and Nagaur registered 94 new cases each. There were novel coronavirus cases reported in other districts of the state as well, according to the bulletin.

