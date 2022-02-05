Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Rajasthan on Saturday recorded 19 more deaths and 5,602 new cases of COVID-19, officials said.

According to the health department, the new cases include 916 in Jaipur, 615 in Jodhpur, 465 in Alwar, 341 in Udaipur and 311 in Sriganganagar.

On Friday, 9,309 people recovered from the infection, while 51,143 Covid patients are under treatment in the state, they said.

Of the 19 deaths, six were reported in Jaipur, three in Sirohi, two each in Sikar and Bikaner and one each in Karauli, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Barmer and Pali.

The state's Covid death toll stands at 9,372.

