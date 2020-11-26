Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 19 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll from the disease to 2,237 on Thursday while the infection count climbed to 2,56,947 with 3,180 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 27,302 in the state, the bulletin said.

According to it, 2,27,408 people in Rajasthan have so far been discharged after recovering from the infection.

The death toll from the pandemic is 424 in Jaipur, followed by 228 in Jodhpur, 177 in Ajmer, 159 in Bikaner, 130 in Kota, 103 in Bharatpur, 88 in Udaipur and 84 in Pali.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 630 were recorded in Jaipur, 517 in Jodhpur, 260 in Kota, 200 in Ajmer, 152 in Alwar, 132 in Udaipur, 127 in Bikaner, 108 in Bhilwara, 97 in Sriganganagar, 95 in Nagaur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

