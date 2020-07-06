Panaji, Jul 6 (PTI) A record 125 people were discharged after recovery from COVID-19 in Goa on Monday, beating the 111-mark set a day earlier, while 52 new cases took the state's count to 1,813, an official said.

The number of active cases is 745 as 1,061 people have been discharged and seven have succumbed to the infection, he added.

"On Monday, 1,606 samples were tested, of which 52 were positive, 1,188 negative and 366 reports are awaited. A total of 125 people recovered on Monday, which is a single-day record for the state. The number of people recovering in Mangor Hill containment zone is also promising. Currently, it has only 99 active cases, down from 250," he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1813, new cases: 52, deaths: 07, discharged: 1061, active cases 745, Samples tested till date: 77,033.

