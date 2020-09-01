Nagpur, Sep 1 (PTI) Nagpur district on Tuesday reported a record 1,447 coronavirus positive cases, taking the COVID-19 count to 31,002, while 46 deaths put the toll so far at 1,091, an official said.

A total of 20,597 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 1,353 discharged during the day, he added.

Nagpur district now has 9,314 active cases.

