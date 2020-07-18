Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): A COVID-19 screening and sampling centre has been established at Qazigund in Anantnag for migrant labourers coming from outside Kashmir Valley.

Presently, only migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir Valley are allowed to enter.

The sampling centre was established on July 14, 2020.

"The samples of migrants returning from various other places, are being collected here. We have so far collected 3500 samples so far," said Syed Zubair, Magistrate.

"Under the guidance of DDC Anantnag, this centre has crossed one more milestone," said Dr Ashiq Hussain, Nodal officer sampling centre.

The move followed complaints of travellers missing the screening by taking alternative routes. Police along with the surveillance team from the Health Department have been inquiring the visitors about their travel history both within India.

At the checkup later their samples are taken, the passengers have to undergo thermal screening as well. At this checkpoint, passengers travelling in contract carriage and heavy vehicles are being screened, while as at the already established one at Zig, would now manage passengers of private vehicles.

The same screening centre will be used for Amarnath pilgrims once they start entering Kashmir valley after July 21. A team of 18 people that includes doctors, paramedics and traffic cops has been designated for screening at each check post.

"I have come from Haryana, we are here to get our tests testing. I have 14 more people le along me. Government has taken a really good initiative," said Akash Kumar, labourer. (ANI)

