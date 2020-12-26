Indore, Dec 26 (PTI) A 39-year-old man, who recently returned to Indore in Madhya Pradesh from the UK, on Saturday became the second such person to be found infected with coronavirus in the last two days, an official said.

However, it was not yet clear if the strain he is carrying is the same as the one detected in the European nation, he added.

The man, who returned from the UK on December 6, is fine and is being closely monitored, while his family has been placed under isolation at their home in Rau, said Indore district COVID-19 prevention nodal officer Amit Malakar.

On Friday, a 29-year-old man who returned here from Scotland via Delhi on December 18 was detected with coronavirus.

"Samples of both these persons are being sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi to find out if they are infected with the same strain of coronavirus that has been reported in Britain," Malakar informed.

Since March 24 this year, Indore had seen 53,624 people testing positive for the infection, with 857 succumbing to it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)