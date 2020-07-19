Tinsukia (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): The situation due to COVID-19 is serious but not out of control, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

He said a review meeting on the outbreak will be held virtually on July 20.

"The situation is serious but it's not gone out of our hands. We will be able to handle it. I reviewed the arrangements. I will hold a review meeting through the video conference tomorrow," Sarma said.

"If it will be necessary, we will be establishing makeshift COVID centres in Assam," he added.

The minister reviewed arrangements at Tinsukia Civil Hospital and took an update from doctors about the patients.

He also held a meeting with the district administration and health officials to review containment measures.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 22,918 COVID-19 cases in Assam including 7,700 active cases, 15,165 recoveries and 53 deaths. (ANI)

