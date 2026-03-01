Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his spouse disembark from the aircraft upon arrival in New Delhi during his official visit to India. (Photo: X/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi, March 1: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in the national capital on Sunday following the conclusion of a productive visit to Mumbai, marking the next phase of his official tour of India. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, received the visiting leader at the airport. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to PM @MarkJCarney as he arrives in Delhi after a productive Mumbai leg. He was accorded a ceremonial static guard reception at the airport and was received by MoS for Commerce & Industry and for Electronics & IT @JitinPrasada."

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mark Carney is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March. This marks Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to the country, which began when he arrived in Mumbai on 27 February. Over the next two days, he participated in separate business engagements, interacting with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, and Canadian Pension Funds based in India. Canada PM Carney, Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran Discuss Potential Partnership.

The visit is expected to bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Jaiswal further noted in his post that "A substantive agenda awaits, including his official talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow." These high-level discussions, scheduled for 2 March at Hyderabad House, will see the two Prime Ministers hold delegation-level talks to review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

Building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025), the leaders will "take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment; energy; critical minerals; agriculture; education, research, and innovation; and people-to-people ties." According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, they will also exchange views on regional and global developments. Mark Carney India Visit: Canada PM Arrives in Mumbai; Will Hold Talks With PM Narendra Modi on March 2.

Canadian PM Mark Carney Arrives in Delhi

In addition to their formal talks, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum. This visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations, with the anticipated discussions on Monday focusing on key strategic and economic issues of mutual interest between the two nations.

