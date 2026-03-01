Amstredam [Netherlands], March 1 (ANI): India's rising shuttler Shaina Manimuthu secured a bronze medal at the Dutch Junior International 2026 on Sunday, marking yet another strong international performance.

The U15 Girls' Champion at the Badminton Asia Championships 2025 saw her impressive run end in the semifinals, where she went down to China's Yi Qing Yin 21-17, 21-8 in 35 minutes.

En route to the semifinals, Shaina registered notable victories over the third and 13th seeds, underlining her growing potential and consistency on the global stage, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Manimuthu advanced to the semifinals of the tournament after a hard-fought victory over third seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul of Thailand in a match lasting nearly an hour.

After going down 15-21 in the opening game, Shaina found her rhythm and fought back strongly to take the next two games 21-16, 21-18, sealing the win in 57 minutes and booking her place in the last four. (ANI)

