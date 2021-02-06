Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Six more fatalities due to coronavirus in Punjab pushed the death toll to 5,640, while 183 new cases took the infection count to 1,74,439 on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,156 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now.

Among the fresh cases witnessed in the state, Ludhiana reported 32 cases, Mohali 25 and Jalandhar 20,

A total of 166 coronavirus patients were discharged in the past 24 hours after recovering from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,66,643, as per the bulletin.

Seven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 81 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said

A total of 45,76,958 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)