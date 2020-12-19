Surat, Dec 19 (PTI) Surat reported 166 COVID-19 cases and two fatalitieson Saturday, taking the tally to 47,367 and toll to 1,118, while 206 people were discharged, said an official.

Surat city accounted for 136 of the new cases and 141 of the people discharged, giving it a recovery rate of 95.35 per cent as 33,785 people have recovered, he said.

"Currently, 11,746 people are quarantined in the city and 279 hospitalised, including 88 in civil and SMIMER hospitals which have bed occupancy rates of 2.6 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively," he said.

The official said Athwa and Katargam in city limits have 6,774 and 5,785 cases, while Kamrej leads in rural Surat with 2,449 cases followed by 2,342 in Choryasi.

