Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday added 1,039 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally past the 27 lakh mark to reach 27,00,593, while the toll mounted to 36,083 with 11 more deaths, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,229 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,52,660 leaving 11,850 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,23,084 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,09,11,486 till date.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 126 and 118 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as eight districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Theni recorded the least with one, the bulletin said.

