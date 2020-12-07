Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,312 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 7,91,552, said State Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department, a total of 1,389 patients were discharged today and with it the total discharge cases rose to 7,69,048.

The death toll climbed to 11,809 with sixteen people succumbing to the viral infection today. Meanwhile, the active cases stand at 10,695 in the state. (ANI)

