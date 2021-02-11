Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Telangana recorded 146 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.96 lakh while after nearly nine months no death was reported, the state government said on Thursday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 25, followed by Rangareddy and Karimnagar with 11 and 10 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on February 10.

The total number of cases stood at 2,96,134 while recoveries were at 2,92,696.

As many as 1,825 patients are under treatment and 29,755 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The toll remains at 1,613.

Cumulatively, over 82.13 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.20 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.83 per cent, while it was 97.2 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)