Hyderabad, September 5:Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has announced that a COVID-19 test is mandatory for all MLAs and staff and only those who test negative will be allowed to attend the monsoon session of the state Assembly beginning from September 7.

The Assembly Speaker said that all members and staff will have to compulsorily wear masks in view of the pandemic.

"We will do thermal screening and rapid tests for the health of our members. We are setting up two separate diagnostic centres on the Assembly and Council premises for members. Two ambulances are available. Experienced doctors are on duty. Each member will be provided with a kit containing an oximeter, mask, sanitiser, and other essential medicals. Only one or two staff members, along with ministers, are allowed," P S Reddy said. Monsoon Session 2020: COVID-19 Test Report Mandatory to Enter Parliament During Session.

He also said that the personal staff of legislators will not be allowed on the Assembly premises. "Legislators, council members, assembly staff, media representatives, ministerial staff, and assembly marshals must undergo corona tests by September 6," he added.

Speaking further, the Speaker said: "Tests will be conducted there if the members in the district provide information. If a positive report is received, none of the members or staff should enter the Assembly premises or the House. Only staff with a negative report will be allowed on the Assembly premises."

P S Reddy said that the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council meetings are likely to last up to 20 days and there will be some rules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic for the safety of members and staff.

The Assembly Speaker said that it has been decided not to allow media representatives in the Assembly lobbies this time.

"Similarly the constantly congested media point was also removed in view of the corona conditions. Media representatives and employers are requested to cooperate. Visitors are not allowed this time. Members are requested to provide full assistance and cooperation during the discussions. Members should make use of the time allotted to them," he said.

He along with Chairman of the Legislative Council Gutta Sukhendar Reddy and other dignitaries met with senior government officials and senior police officials at the Committee Hall in the Legislative Assembly premises on issues related to the conduct of the House, peacekeeping and coronavirus prevention as the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council meetings are starting from September 7.

Chairman Neti Vidyasagar, Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashant Reddy, Chief Whip of the Legislative Council Bodakanti Venkateshwarlu, Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly Vinay Bhaskar, Legislative Secretary Dr V Narasimha Charyulu also attended the meeting.

