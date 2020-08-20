Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Thursday said that the daily testing capacity of COVID-19 in the state has reached about 20,000 tests per day.

She further said that three government medical colleges alone accounted for 18,500 COVID tests conducted on Wednesday. She added that efforts were being made to conduct 25,000 tests per day.

"Happy to note that our daily testing capacity has reached about 20,000 tests per day. Infact our 3 Government Medical Colleges alone accounted for 18,500 tests yesterday. Efforts are on to scale up to 25,000 tests/ day within this month," she said in a tweet.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases stand at 12,460 in Punjab. While the cured/discharged/migrated cases stand are 22,703, and the death toll has reached 921 in the state. (ANI)

