Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI): Continuing to report an upward tick in new Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 17,934 infections, pushing the caseload to 28,47,589, while 19 more fatalities took the death toll to 36,905, the health department said.

Recoveries too increased today with 4,039 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours compared to 3,043 yesterday, aggregating to 27,21,725 leaving 88,959 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 7,372 followed by Chengalpet 1,840, Coimbatore 981, Thiruvallur 931, Kancheepuram 620, while the remaining was spread across other districts. The State capital had added 6,484 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.

Those who tested positive today included 36 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

A total of 1,56,281 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,89,54,751.

A five-year-old baby boy from Chennai was among the COVID related deaths. He died due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the weekly exercise of conducting the COVID mega vaccination camp would not be held this week in view of the coming festival season.

"Instead of this week, the mega vaccination camp will be held next week," he told reporters.

The ruling DMK government launched the mass vaccination exercise on September 12, 2021.

