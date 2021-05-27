Chennai, May 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 33,361 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total caseload to 19.78 lakh while the toll mounted to 22,289 as 474 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to a medical bulletin, 30,063 people were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 16,43,284 leaving 3,13,048 active infections.

Chennai, which has been witnessing a declining trend in daily new cases, saw 2,779 people contracting the contagion on Thursday, totalling to 4,93,881 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 6,723 deaths.

The number of samples tested today was 1,74,145, raising the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.69 crore till date.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 1,392 cases, Coimbatore 4,734, Erode 1,699, Madurai 1,395, Thiruvallur 1,221, 2,074, Tiruchirappalli 1,617 and Virudhunagar 1,016.

Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ranipet, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thirupathur, Thiruvannamalai, Tuticorin, Villupuram reported fresh infections in excess of 500.

Among the 474 deaths, 125 died without any pre-existing illness.

