Chennai, June 12 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has recorded 15,108 new COVID-19 infections, including three returnees from outside the State, pushing the total infected to 23,39,705 while 374 deaths took the toll to 29,280 till date, the Health Department said on Saturday. Recoveries continued to eclipse the new infections with 27,463 people getting discharged from various hospitals. The number discharged so far totalled 21,48,352 leaving 1,62,073 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

Coimbatore and Erode constituted the majority of new infections - 1,982 and 1,353. Chengalpet, Salem, Thanjavur and Tirupur witnessed fresh cases in excess of 500 today. Chennai which has been reporting daily new cases in four digits reported 989 infections for the day.

The State capital,however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,24,085 cases overall.

The number of deceased also remains high in Chennai with 7,793 fatalities till date. The number of samples tested today was 1,82,878 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,97,90,743. Among the 374 deceased, 101 succumbed to the virus without any comorbidity, which include a 24-year-old woman from Chengalpet. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

The State had recorded its highest daily infection at 36,184 cases on May 21 and it has since been reporting a decline.

On May 30, the State saw daily cases dropping below the 30,000-mark and on June 7 below 20,000. A private hospital in the city was recently approved to hold COVID-19 test pushing the overall number of laboratories operating in the state to 272, including 69 government operated facilities. Earlier in the day, Medical Minister M Subramanian inspected the construction work for the proposed multi- specialty hospital on the campus of Kilpauk Medical College Hospital along with senior government officials, including health secretary J Radhakrishnan. Later talking to reporters, Subramanian said Tamil Nadu has taken up steps to upgrade seven government colleges and hospitals, 11 district government hospitals at a cost of Rs 1,634 crore through a partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency. For the proposed multi-specialty hospital in Kilpauk Medical College, he said the project cost was expected to be Rs 275 crore. "For construction of buildings, Rs 141 crore has been allocated and Rs 134 crore has been earmarked towards purchase of medical equipment totalling Rs 275 crore. The construction is expected to be completed by August 2022," he said. On COVID-19 vaccination front, Subramanian said the number of those vaccinated in the State breached the one- crore mark today. "The number of those vaccinated in Tamil Nadu has gone past one crore with 1,01,09,750 getting vaccinated till today," he said in a tweet.

