Bengaluru, Sept 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in Karnataka breached 6,000 mark on Thursday, as the state reported 8,865 fresh cases and 104 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3.70 lakh, the health department said.

The day also saw 7,122 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 8,865 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 3,189 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 3 evening, cumulatively 3.70 lakh coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 6,054 deaths and 2.68 lakh discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 96,098 active cases, 95,363 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 735 are in ICU.

Out of the total 104 deaths reported on Thursday, 29 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dharwad 9, Koppal, Mysuru, Shivamogga 8, Bengaluru Rural 7, Hassan 5, Ballari, Haveri and Udupi 4, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag, Raichur and Tumakuru 3 and others.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 3,189, Mysuru 475, Belagavi 454, Ballari 424, Dharwad 342, Dakshina Kannada 316, Hassan 252, Mandya 239, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,38,701 infections, followed by Ballari 22,591 and Mysuru 19,828.

A total of 31.23 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 71,124 were tested on Thursday alone.

Among the samples tested today 32,403 were rapid antigen tests.

