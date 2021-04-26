Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): Two oxygen tankers reached Rajasthan's Jodhpur in the early hours of Monday. The city witnessed a surge in coronavirus infection and has been struggling with oxygen supply.

These tankers reached the city through a green corridor and later the gas was transferred to the Liquid Oxygen Plants in Mathura Das Mathur Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur.

"As per the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the district administration is making every effort to provide an adequate amount of oxygen and lifesaving medicines to the Covid patients," SS Rathore, Principal of Dr Sampuranand Medical Collage, Jodhpur told ANI today.

"At present, there is no shortage of oxygen and any medicines in the city and we will try our best to ensure that everyone gets adequate oxygen and the lifesaving medicines," he added.

The state government on Sunday started a COVID-19 helpdesk that will function 24 hours from today.

"The helpline numbers are 2225624 and 2225000. Director RCH Dr. Laxman Singh Ola will be incharge of this helpdesk. You can avail help from any district of the state and register your complaints," said state Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

He also said that the government has nearly 14,389 oxygen supported beds and 4,477 ICU beds are available. (ANI)

