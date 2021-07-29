Noida, Jul 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 test lab at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida has crossed the 10 lakh-mark in conducting RT-PCR tests, according to officials.

GIMS Director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said the Molecular Diagnostics and Research Laboratory of the institute achieved the milestone around midnight on Thursday.

"The lab ranks among the top labs in Uttar Pradesh that could perform more than 10 lakh tests. The laboratory at GIMS, Greater Noida has created a benchmark in Uttar Pradesh among the new medical colleges," he said.

"The lab has a testing capacity of 12,000 tests per day. The lab has done 10,04,150 total tests so far," Gupta said.

Established at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the GIMS' laboratory was set up for diagnostics services to coronavirus patients, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh.

"The turnaround time of the lab for COVID 19 reporting is six hours only. The laboratory is equipped with modern machines and is working round the clock," Gupta added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar as on Thursday had 37 active cases of COVID-19 and has till date recorded 466 deaths due to the pandemic, according to official figures.

