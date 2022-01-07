Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): The High Court of Uttarakhand on Friday decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 10 till further orders in view of the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases.

As per the notification issued by Uttarakhand HC, all the fresh and pending matters including Bail applications, Writ Petitions Criminal, Urgency applications, Criminal Miscellaneous applications, Write Petitions seeking relief against ejection, eviction and various other cases.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Withdraws Appointment of Sonu Sood As Punjab Icon.

"All the matters shall be taken up exclusively through video conferencing," the notification read.

"All the pending matters will stand adjourned, notwithstanding dates are fixed," it added. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: 'Readymade Suit Seller' Held for Cheating People Through Facebook.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)