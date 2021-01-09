Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Health Department of Chandigarh is fully prepared for the launch of COVID-19 vaccination programme at eight-session sites on January 16 as per the Guidelines issued by the Government of India on Saturday.

The press release by the Department of Public Relations of Chandigarh Administration stated, "The dry runs and mock drills have been conducted at all the sites where vaccination is to be done in the city."

The Principal Secretary of Health, Arun Gupta along with Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, KK Yadav and Deputy Commissioner, Mandeep Brar visited Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16 to review the site preparedness with regards to operational aspects.

The Director Health Services apprised the Principal Secretary Health regarding the vaccination teams, Co-Win digital portal, cold chain points and the micro plans for the launch of the vaccine programme.

The officers took a round of the COVID vaccination Centre and appreciated the efforts made by the department. (ANI)

