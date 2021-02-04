Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 4 (ANI): The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Kashmir Valley on Thursday with the inoculation of several top police officers.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir, was the first cop in the Valley to receive the vaccine shot. He was administered the vaccine shot at police control room in Srinagar.

The IGP termed the vaccines as "safe" and requested the police personnel and others to get themselves vaccinated without any "doubt".

"Police, Army, paramilitary, other security agencies and officials of Municipalities and revenue department will be vaccinated in the second phase," he added.

Dr Haroon, state immunisation officer of Jammu and Kashmir said that the vaccination of IGP Kashmir and other officials will send a positive message to the people.

"It is a great step that IGP Vijay Kumar and other officials are getting the jabs. It will send a positive message to the people," he said.

Haroon mentioned around 30,000 healthcare workers were administered vaccine shots against COVID- 19 across the Valley. "They all are doing fine. Vaccines are safe," he added.

According to Union Health Ministry, there are 669 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir while the number of recovered cases stands at 1,22,049. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory reached 1,941.

India started its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 45,93,427 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country till now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)