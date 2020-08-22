Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): In continuation of running special trains to transport essential products during the COVID-19 period, the Western Railway will start another train from August 23.

The train will depart from Dewas and reach Mumbai Central on August 25.

The Western Railway began running four parcel special trains that include a milk special rake that departed Bandra Terminus to Jammu Tawi and Porbandar to Shalimar parcel special. An indented rake left from Karambeli to New Guwahati and a milk special train from Palanpur to Hind Terminal, the Railways said in a statement.

"The Western Railway with its commitment towards the nation is continuing to transport the supply of essential commodities across the nation, during this difficult time of COVID-19. In continuation to this, one more parcel special is scheduled to run between Dewas and Mumbai Central," it said.

A parcel special train is scheduled to run between Mumbai Central and Dewas. Dewas- Mumbai Central parcel special train will depart from Dewas at 7.30 pm on August 23 to reach Mumbai Central at 4.30 am on August 25. This train will halt at Geratpur and Ahmedabad station.

As per the release, the commodities weighing above 1.03 lakh tonnes were transported by Western Railway through its 480 parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, fish, milk etc. Through this transportation, the Western Revenue generated Rs 33.23 crores approximately.

"During this period, 76 milk special trains were run by Western Railway, with a load of more than 57 thousand tonnes and 100 per cent utilisation of the wagons, generating revenue of approx Rs 9.95 crores. Similarly, 379 COVID-19 special parcel trains with a load of above 34 thousand tonnes were run to transport various essential commodities, for which the revenue earned was Rs 17.53 crores," the Western Railways said.

In addition to this, 25 indented rakes carrying more than 10 thousand tonnes were also run with almost 100 per cent utilisation generating revenue of more than Rs 5.76 crores, it added. (ANI)

