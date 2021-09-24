Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Punjab recorded 23 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 6,01,444, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related death was reported in the last twenty-hours. The death toll stands at 16,504. One death case was added to the toll after reconciliation of data, it said.

Among the new cases, Pathankot reported eight, followed by four in Mohali and three in Gurdaspur.

The number of active cases dropped to 287 from 300 on Thursday, it said.

Thirty-four people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,653, according to the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported three new cases, taking the total Covid count to 65,205, it said.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll stands at 819, it said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 41 while the overall recoveries has reached 64,345, the bulletin added.

