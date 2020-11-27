Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Twenty-eight more people died due to coronavirus in Punjab on Friday, pushing the death toll to 4,737, while 812 new cases took the infection count in the state to 1,50,086.

There are 7,719 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Boris Johnson on Defence, Climate Change, COVID-19, Tweets ‘Discussed Ambitious Roadmap for India-UK Ties’.

A total of 541 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,37,630, as per the bulletin.

Nineteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 148 are on oxygen support, it said.

Also Read | Sushil Kumar Modi Nominated For Rajya Sabha Bye-Election in Bihar by BJP.

A total of 31,28,711 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)