Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Three more people succumbed to coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 119 fresh cases took the infection tally in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana to 16,591, according to a bulletin.

So far, 258 people have died from the infection in the union territory.

Also Read | Agra Doctor Nisha Singhal Killed in Her Home, Kids Found Injured; Accused Arrested by UP Police.

There are 1,135 active cases as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 102 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 15,198.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Ahead of Mukesh Ambani in List of Indians Who Recorded Maximum Wealth Addition in Crisis Year 2020.

So far, 1,31,280 samples have been taken for testing, of which 1,13,928 tested negative while reports of 96 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)