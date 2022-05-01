Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported four new Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,54,047, officials said.

Of the new cases, two each were reported from Jammu and Srinagar districts, they said.

There are 66 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,230, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials added.

