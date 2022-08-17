Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 418 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,74,690, officials said.

Of the new cases, 90 were reported from Jammu division and 328 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

Also Read | Axel, Indian Army Dog, Posthumously Awarded With ‘Mention-in Despatches’ for Gallantry in Counter-Terrorist Operation.

The death toll stands at 4,779 as no fresh fatality was reported, officials said.

There are 3,466 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,66,445, they said.

Also Read | TS LAWCET Result 2022 Declared At lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How to Download Rank Card.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)