Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 2,803 on Monday with five more fatalities, while 602 new cases pushed the infection tally to 3,26,026, an official statement said.

Of the new deaths, Udaipur and Chittorgarh reported two fatalities each while one was recorded in Jaipur, it said.

Among the fresh cases, the maximum 148 cases were reported from Jaipur while Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur recorded 79, 53 and 47 cases respectively.

A total of 3,19,217 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far and the number of active cases currently stands at 4,006, it added.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities from 11 pm to 5 am and ordered closure of markets by 10 pm from Monday.

The government has also made it mandatory for people coming to Rajasthan from other states to carry a COVID-19 negative test report along with them from March 25.

