Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 547 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 4,49,333, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,739, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 307 were from the Jammu division and 240 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Mughal Gardens in Delhi to Open For General Public From February 12 to March 16.

Jammu district recorded the highest 176 cases followed by 103 cases in Srinagar district, officials said.

There are 8,512 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,36,082, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address High-Level Segment of One Ocean Summit Tomorrow.

The death toll has reached 4,739 after seven new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)