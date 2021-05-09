Shimla, May 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,872 on Sunday with 55 more fatalities, while 3,093 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,31,423, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, 9,367 samples were tested for COVID-19 while the positivity rate stands at of 33 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 32,469, the official said, adding that 2,459 more people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 97,045.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)