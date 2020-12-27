Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 843 fresh COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities due to the disease on Sunday, a Health Department bulletin said.

The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,05,360, of which 11,157 people are undergoing treatment.

The state's death toll has reached 2,670, while 2,91,533 people have been discharged so far.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 497 till now, followed by 285 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 165 in Bikaner, 164 in Kota, 119 in Bharatpur, and 109 each in Udaipur and Pali.

The fresh cases were recorded in Jaipur (130), Alwar (83), Kota (76) and Udaipur (67), besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)