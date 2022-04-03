New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): As the declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the country continues, India on Sunday reported 1,096 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the active caseload of the virus in India stands at 13,013, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

"There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too," the Ministry said in a press release.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent, while the daily positivity rate was reported to be 0.24 per cent.

As many as 1,447 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,24,93,773.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.66 crore (1,84,66,86,260) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,21,24,040 sessions, the Ministry said.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years commenced on March 16.

So far, more than 1.85 crore (1,85,44,700) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 4,65,904 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.07 crore (79,07,64,883) cumulative tests. (ANI)

