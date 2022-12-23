Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 23 (ANI): The global surge in Covid-19 cases has cast a long shadow on the Christmas and New Year at Kolkata's iconic Park Street this year. While the heritage street has continued to be at the heart of the city's nightlife, the alarm over the explosion of cases in neighbouring China and detection of the deadly, new Omicron BF.7 sub-variant in India has prompted the Centre to come out with an alert ahead of the year-end festivities.

Speaking to ANI, city revellers gathered for pre-Christmas celebrations at Park Street stressed the need to stay alert to the Covid threat amid the rising global cases and take necessary precautions.

Sri Chatterjee, who was at the brightly-lit Park Street for a spot of fun and to savour the festive ambience, sounded a note of caution saying that there was a general lack of awareness among the public on the new Omicron strain, which is seen to be driving cases in China and elsewhere.

"Covid is still very much around and now, a new variant has been detected. I think there is not enough public awareness on the new strain. We should all wear masks and take all necesary precautions," she said.

Simran Sharma, from Jadavpur in Kolkata, said people should avoid eating street food and keep their celebrations subdued in view of the fresh Covid wave.

"We went through a lot in the last two pandemic years and don't want those dark days to return. While people do want to celebrate Christmas this year, I suggest that they keep away from street food and wear masks when outdoors," she said.

Emphasising on the need for Covid-appropriate behaviour, Vahamaya Banik, who resides near Ruby Hospital, said, "People should follow Covid norms. I would also suggest that people spend Christmas with their friends and family and avoid public gatherings. We should avoid stepping out, stay home and stay safe.

"We don't want to go back to the lockdown days and hence, should celebrate following Covid norms," said another reveller, who introduced herself as Aishwarya.

Apart from China, Covid cases have hit north in Japan, South Korea, France and the United States. The spike is being blamed on the Omicron BF.7 strain, which has been detected in four Indian states.

In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant. According to sources, there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7. (ANI)

