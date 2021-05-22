Ranchi, May 22 (PTI) Amid declining trend in COVID-19 fatalities in Jharkhand that recorded 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Hemant Soren Saturday cautioned people to be alert till even one person dies of infection in the state.

Soren said though the recovery rate in the state has been more than 90 per cent with infection rate hovering around 4 per cent, till a single death in the state takes place it will be considered that the peak is not over.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has seen significant improvement as it reached 91.05 per cent, better than the national average of 87.20 per cent.

While congratulating the health workers and people for their fight against COVID, Soren said figures are encouraging in state's struggle against corona, "But according to me corona peak is not over. It will continue to peak and pose threat till any single death in the state takes place.We cannot be happy and sit silently."

He said the state has intensified testing, tracking and treatment drive and is taking all possible steps including preparation of SOP (statndard operating procedure) for the third phase.

"I know that you are facing difficulties in registration. Every necessary step is being taken to solve this problem and we will address this soon.

"I request you all to wear masks. The vaccine is being given to you free of cost by the state government only through your tax money and it is completely safe. Please take vaccine and encourage people in the neighbourhood also," he said.

Fearing exclusion of a large chunk of the tribal people in the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19 due to non- availability of smartphones among many of them and access to internet in remote areas, the Jharkhand government wants to use its own "more user-friendly" app for registration.

The state had recoreded the highest number of 159 deaths this month on May 2.

With the 46 fresh fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has climbed to 4,760.

State capital Ranchi, which has been severely impacted by the virus, recorded 11 deaths during the last 24 hours while East Singhbhum, also badly affected saw 14 fatalities.

A look at the health bulletin of the state suggests that prominent cities of Jharkhand like Ranchi, East Singhbhum with headquarter at Jamshedpur, Bokaro and Hazaribag are witnessing high COVID-19 cases.

Whereas relatively backward districts including Dumka, Garhwa, Giridih, Gumla, Koderma, Latehar and Pakur are logging a lesser number of infections.

No deaths have been reported from ten of the 24 districts in the state during the last 24 hours.

These ten districts are Dumka, Garhwa, Giridih, Gumla, Koderma, Latehar, Pakur, Palamu, Ramgarh and Sahebganj.

Battling a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 27.

Restrictions with stricter provisions, including seven days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, are now in place.

The state has suspended the operation of intra-city and inter-city bus services and put a cap on people attending weddings at 11 among others.

The coronavirus caseload has climbed to 3,27,025 with 2,151 new cases, the bulletin said.

The mineral-rich state now has 24,499 active cases, while 2,97,776 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

East Singhbhum recorded 14 fatalities while five deaths were recorded in Bokaro.

Three casualties were reported from Lohardaga while two deaths each were reported from Dhanbad, Hazaribag and Simdega. Chatra, Deoghar, Godda, Jamtara, Khunti, Saraikeal and West Singhbhum recorded one death each.

Altogether, 79,98,874 samples have been tested in Jharkhand thus far, including 50,503 since Sunday, it added.

The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.45 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent.

In a bid to protect its citizens from the deadly disease, Jharkhand government has constituted block level task forces besides launch of a free vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years on May 14.

Over 1.57 crore people in the state are in the 18-44 years age bracket.

The state government could not roll out the inoculation drive for these people from May 1 as it was facing a shortage of vaccines.

