New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Schools in the national capital are undertaking various measures, including thorough sanitisation of their buildings and drafting new time tables, as they gear up to welcome students from classes 9 to 12 on September 1 following prolonged closure due to COVID-19.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday notified the guidelines for reopening of schools, colleges and coaching institutions.

Also Read | Nashik Records 82 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"Thorough sanitisation of the building is being done and arrangements will be made for regular cleaning and sanitisation of the common areas and classrooms. We have sent out consent forms to parents and depending upon the response, we will draft the time table from next week.

"This week will be used to let students settle in after a long break from classroom learning," said principal of a top private school.

Also Read | Bhupinder Singh Hooda to Submit Memorandum Against Land Acquisition Bill to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on August 31.

Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.

"We have made it mandatory for each employee to get themselves vaccinated, Together we can only succeed if all stakeholders, especially the parents, cooperate with us.

"The children have to be cautious and aware of their regular habits and interaction at school," said Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini

Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said the school has substituted the conventional tap systems with touch-less water taps and have additionally placed touch-less sanitizers and dispensers at various points across the school premises.

"We are super excited to have our students back to school but at the same time we are extra cautious as we have to be extremely vigilant with respect to compliance of Covid protocols. We have been on our toes to address every foreseeable situation once reopening commences.

"After thorough discussions and taking into account various stakeholders, we have formulated pragmatic rules for all the staffs and students to follow. Rigorous training sessions and workshops have been taken for the school fraternity to apprise them with the Covid norms," she said.

While the DDMA has permitted school buses to ply, not all schools are prepared yet to resume transportation services and are still working the details out.

"As of now, the school is not providing buses or any transport facility. Students who are willing to join the school will have to come on their own," Kapur added.

Allowing only 50 per cent students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for reopening of schools and colleges from September 1.

The DDMA has said students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)