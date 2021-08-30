Nashik, Aug 30: The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday reached 4,05,334 with the addition of 82 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 59 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The toll in the district is 8,577 and the recovery count stands at 3,95,777, he said.

With 5,224 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 24,48,809, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)